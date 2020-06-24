The Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, the Toronto Jewish Film Festival, and the Goethe-Institut Toronto introduce and discuss the groundbreaking 1938 drama Professor Mamlock, based on the 1933 play by Friedrich Wolf and described as the first movie to depict the Holocaust. With an insightful introduction particularly of the 1938 Toronto premiere followed by the online film screening. 7 pm. Free.

goethe.de/ins/ca/en/ver.cfm?fuseaction=events.detail&event_id=21883536