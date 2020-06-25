Professor Mamlock and Anti-Fascist Cinema
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
The Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, the Toronto Jewish Film Festival, and the Goethe-Institut Toronto introduce and discuss the groundbreaking 1938 drama Professor Mamlock, based on the 1933 play by Friedrich Wolf and described as the first movie to depict the Holocaust. Discussion between Jutta Brendemuhl from the Goethe-Institut and public historian and Holocaust education scholar Dan Panneton. 7 pm. Free.
goethe.de/ins/ca/en/ver.cfm?fuseaction=events.detail&event_id=21883536
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
