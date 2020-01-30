Progress: International Festival Of Performance And Ideas
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
The Festival brings together a dynamic group of curatorial companies and progressive performance work from across the globe that is urgent and reflective of contemporary approaches to form. Featuring performances by bluemouth inc., Korean artist Jaha Koo, visual artist Antonella Bersani, comedian Jan Derbyshire and others. Jan 30-Feb 15, see website for schedule. $25, 3-show pass $60.
Info
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1 View Map
Stage
Festivals
Theatre