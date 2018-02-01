Progress: International Festival Of Performance And Ideas

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

SummerWorks and the Theatre Centre present progressive and transgressive performances, workshops and conversations. Works include MDLSX by Motus, minor matter by Ligia Lewis, Race Cards by Selina Thompson, LOST in TRANS by Dickie Beau and more. Feb 1-18, see website for schedule. $25, three-show pass $60.

