Promoting Mental Wellness In Indigenous Communities
Jane Mallett Theatre 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4
Three visionaries working to eliminate health care disparities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities are promoting mental wellness through a network of Indigenous leaders. The Ontario Brain Institute presents a public talk to learn about the impacts of colonization, Indigenous perspectives on mental health and the great work taking place in Ontario towards healing and mental wellness. 6:30-8:30 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.com.
Info
Free
Community Events