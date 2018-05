Annual exhibition of photo-based work by Canadian emerging artists, Jun 8-Jul 7; artist walk-through 5-6 pm, reception 6-8 pm Jun 8.

This year, Proof celebrates its 25th anniversary with the work of five artists: Angela Sneider (Edmonton), Brittany Nickerson (Vancouver), Katelyn Gallucci (Toronto), Luther Konadu (Winnipeg) and Sophie Sabet (Toronto).