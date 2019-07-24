Property Standards & Building Maintenance Review

Metro Hall 55 John, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3C6

The City of Toronto is reviewing bylaws and issues related to property standards and building maintenance, and wants to hear from you. Attend a public consultation meeting to share your experiences, priorities and concerns in these areas. Topics to be discussed include property and apartment building standards, as well as issues related to indoor temperatures, rat mitigation and odour. 6 pm. Free. Room 308/309.

toronto.ca/propertystandardsreview

Info

Metro Hall 55 John, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3C6 View Map
Free
Community Events
