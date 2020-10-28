NOW MagazineAll EventsProtokult Album Release

Protokult Album Release

Protokult Album Release

by
180 180 people viewed this event.

Transcending The Ruins socially distanced concert with limited capacity due to COVID. Nov 15, doors 8 pm. $15 in advance. Purchase by etransfer to
neuroticentertainment@yahoo.com.

https://www.facebook.com/events/376286513539888/

1. All seated, masks enforced in common areas. Large room to accommodate 50 people safely.
2. No standing near stage while band performs.
3. Masks to be worn by everyone entering and exiting the venue. Same goes with using bathrooms or any inside common areas.
4. Seating enforced while enjoying the show.

Additional Details

Location - Rockpile

 

Date And Time

2020-11-15 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-11-15 @ 11:30 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Rockpile

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.