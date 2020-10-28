Protokult Album Release

Transcending The Ruins socially distanced concert with limited capacity due to COVID. Nov 15, doors 8 pm. $15 in advance. Purchase by etransfer to

neuroticentertainment@yahoo.com.

https://www.facebook.com/events/376286513539888/

1. All seated, masks enforced in common areas. Large room to accommodate 50 people safely.

2. No standing near stage while band performs.

3. Masks to be worn by everyone entering and exiting the venue. Same goes with using bathrooms or any inside common areas.

4. Seating enforced while enjoying the show.