Proud To Be: A Variety Show

Online celebration of LGBTQ2+ people in the Kitchener community. Performances from Kyne of Canada’s Drag Race and host Empress Miss Drew with craft and cocktail demos and more, livestreamed from TheMuseum. June 17 at 7 pm. $10. http://themuseum.ca

 

2021-06-17 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-06-17 @ 08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Stage

