Proud Voices: Twisted Fyre – The Next Gen of LGBTQ Writers

Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3

The future of LGBTQ writing and story, readings by Carson Sharpe, Faye Chisholm Guenther, J Marshall Freeman, Jimere and Johnnie Walker. 7:30 pm. Free.

This is an all ages event. The entrance & washroom are wheelchair accessible. We ask that you be scent-free at this event.

Pride
All Ages, Free, Queer
Books

416-961-4161

