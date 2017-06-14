Proud Voices: Twisted Fyre – The Next Gen of LGBTQ Writers
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
The future of LGBTQ writing and story, readings by Carson Sharpe, Faye Chisholm Guenther, J Marshall Freeman, Jimere and Johnnie Walker. 7:30 pm. Free.
This is an all ages event. The entrance & washroom are wheelchair accessible. We ask that you be scent-free at this event.
Info
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3 View Map
Pride
All Ages, Free, Queer
Books
please enable javascript to view