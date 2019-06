Comedy competition with headliner Rick Currie and host Evan Carter, featuring Dan Donnelly, Derek Adams, Jay Freeborn, Leny Corrado, Lexa Graham, Max Ross, Rachel Manson, Raphael Loucadellis and Sarah St-Fleur. Top 5 perform on Wed & Thu. Jul 9-11, Tue-Thu 8:30 pm. Tue $12 (or $6 with reservation), Wed $8, Thu $12.