Comedy competition with headliner Evan Carter and host Tim Riel. Featuring competitors: Andrew Oporto, Daniel Shaw, Doug Koning, Grace McClure, Jennifer Hsiung, Munish Joshi, Neema Nazeri, Olivia Collict and Tracy Hamilton. Top 5 perform on Wed & Thu. Jul 23-25, Tue-Thu 8:30 pm. Tue $12 (or $6 with reservation), Wed $8, Thu $12.