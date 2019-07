Comedy competition with headliner Mark Scalia & host Jon Malanos, featuring competitors Allie Pearse, Amy Bugg, Bee Bertrand, Brad Tingle, Dan Donnelly, Jacob Balshin, Laura McKay, Pete Smith and Rahil Shaikh. Jul 30-Aug 1, Tue-Thu 8:30 pm. Tue $12 (or $6 with reservation), Wed $8, Thu $12.