PS Kensington: Pedestrian Sundays

The 16th season of the monthly community celebration of community, culture and ecology, where the streets are for people. Music, local vendors and art on streets that are closed to traffic. Noon-7 pm. Free.

May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25, September 29 and October 29, 2019.

kensingtonmarketbia.com/pedestrian-sundays-in-kensington-market.htm