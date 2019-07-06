PS: We Are All Here 2019

PS: We Are All Here is an evening performance series infusing Toronto’s dance landscape with vivid offerings by local and international artists. This year's lineup includes performances by: Aguibou Bougobali Sanou, Katie Ewald, Robert Kingsbury, Megha Subramanian, Vania Vaneau, Lauren Runions, Antonija Livingstone & Mich Cota, Camille Djokoto & Oriana Pagnotta, Danah Rosales, lo bil & Nyda Kwasowsky. July 6 & 13 at 7 pm. $20, festival pass $35. See website for more info & to buy tickets.

Members of the dance community can also check out the Summer Love-In Workshop Intensive (July 1-12) at tolovein.com/summer-love-in-2019