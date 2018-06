The Toronto Dance Community Love-In presents contemporary dance and performances by Alvin Collantes, Allison Cummings, Molly Johnson, Kate Nankervis & Ann Trépanier, Sahara Morimoto, Julia Male, Paul Sheppard & Valerie Calam, Sofí Gudiño & others. July 7 at 6 and 9:30 pm; July 12-13 at 9 pm. $15, July 7 day pass $25, full pass $45.