Pedestrian Sundays
Kensington Market Augusta south of College, Toronto, Ontario
The monthly celebration of community, culture and ecology offers car-free streets for people to enjoy and features music, street theatre, local vendors and more. Noon-7 pm. Free. Last Sunday of the month, May to October.
http://kensingtonmarketbia.com/pedestrian-sundays-in-kensington-market.htm
