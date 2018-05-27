Pedestrian Sundays

Kensington Market Augusta south of College, Toronto, Ontario

The monthly celebration of community, culture and ecology offers car-free streets for people to enjoy and features music, street theatre, local vendors and more. Noon-7 pm. Free. Last Sunday of the month, May to October. 

http://kensingtonmarketbia.com/pedestrian-sundays-in-kensington-market.htm

Info
Kensington Market Augusta south of College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
