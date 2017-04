Interactive debate with John Clarke (OCAP), Josephine Grey (LIFT – Low Income Families Together), Jessica Sikora (OPSEU Local 586), Rob Rainer (Basic Income Canada Network). Moderated by Leap Manifesto author Avi Lewis. 6:30-8:30 pm. Free. In the Auditorium. ASL available, wheelchair accessible.

facebook.com/events/258911124518969