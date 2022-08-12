Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Public Enemy

Aug 12, 2022

Public Enemy

7 7 people viewed this event.

Canadian Stage presents the English-language premiere of Siminovitch Prize winner Olivier Choinière’s blistering and provocative PUBLIC ENEMY, in a new translation commissioned by the company from Bobby Theodore.

Inviting audiences to a family dinner as never seen before, PUBLIC ENEMY positions the global chasm of political polarization within a quotidian and domestic milieu, putting a mirror to one of the most defining social issues of the current moment.

Sep 20-Oct 2. $29-$89. Berkeley Street Theatre, 26 Berkeley. canadianstage.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 26 Berkeley St, Toronto, ON M5A 2W3

Event Price - $29-$89

Date And Time

Tue, Sep 20th, 2022
to Sun, Oct 2nd, 2022

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine