Pull Together: Toronto vs. Trans Mountain Pipeline Fundraiser

Tranzac 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

The Canadian government is doubling down on efforts to build the Trans Mountain Pipeline and, in response, three First Nations are taking the federal government to court over the construction of the pipeline.

We're holding a fundraiser to support their legal challenge featuring a panel discussion with Khelsilem (Squamish Nation), Hayden King (Yellowhead Institute) and Beze Gray (Porcupine Warriors), creative performances by local artists, a performance by LAL, and a DJ after-party. 7:30 pm. $10-$40 pwyc.

