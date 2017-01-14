PULP: Paper Art Party 2017

Evening combining installation art, live music, charity, and conversation. 8 pm. $20, early bird $15. Art Lounge will start the party at 8 pm and create a relaxed atmosphere for conversation and observation. – Two sets by Vivienne Wilder, short dance and fashion performances by artist Aleks Bartosik. After party w/ DJs Ebony and Wasserman, 11:15 pm.

pulpartparty.ca