PULP: paper art party 2018

to Google Calendar - PULP: paper art party 2018 - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PULP: paper art party 2018 - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PULP: paper art party 2018 - 2018-01-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - PULP: paper art party 2018 - 2018-01-20 19:00:00

Super Wonder Gallery 584 College, Toronto, Ontario

PULP : paper art party 2018 is an evening combining reclaimed materials installation art, live music, dancing and charity to examine the current life cycle of paper materials (among others) and investigate alternative uses.

Jan 20 at 7 pm. $15-$20 (benefits Yonge Street Mission Evergreen Centre for street youth).

#PULPartparty

Info
Art, Community Events
Benefits
647-761-0533
