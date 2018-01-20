PULP: paper art party 2018
Super Wonder Gallery 584 College, Toronto, Ontario
PULP : paper art party 2018 is an evening combining reclaimed materials installation art, live music, dancing and charity to examine the current life cycle of paper materials (among others) and investigate alternative uses.
Jan 20 at 7 pm. $15-$20 (benefits Yonge Street Mission Evergreen Centre for street youth).
#PULPartparty
