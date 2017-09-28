Pulse: The Opening Night Party of EDIT
EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation, & Technology 21 Don Roadway, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P2
Be the first to step inside 150,000-square- feet of world changing ideas at the grand unveiling of EDIT. Journey into the future among one thousand of your closest friends while enjoying by food stations from Toronto’s hottest caterers and cocktails by your favourite mixologists.
EDIT’s highly anticipated opening night presents a sneak preview of what’s to come throughout the expo’s 10-day run. 9 pm. $85.
Info
EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation, & Technology 21 Don Roadway, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P2 View Map
Partner
Art