Carve a pumpkin and set it afloat with other ghoulish gourds . 4-6 pm. $3 per pumpkin. Proceeds will send a class from a high needs school on a field trip to High Park Nature Centre this fall.

Meet at the wading pool in the northwest corner of High Park, just west of the main entrance to High Park at Bloor Street West and High Park Avenue (at 220 West Road).

highparknaturecentre.com/demo/event/3519