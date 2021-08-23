COVID-19

Pumpkins After Dark

Outdoor drive-thru Halloween event with 1,000s of hand-carved pumpkins and live carving demonstrations. Sep 17-Oct 9. Time entry. $39-$89 per.

Aug 23, 2021

Outdoor drive-thru Halloween event with 1,000s of hand-carved pumpkins and live carving demonstrations. Sep 17-Oct 9. Time entry. $39-$89 per car. Kids under 3 free. Country Heritage Park, 8560 Tremaine, Milton. https://pumpkinsafterdark.com

Event Price - $39-$89 per car

Location - Country Heritage Park, 8560 Tremaine, Milton

Date And Time
2021-09-17 to
2021-10-09

Event Types
Festival or Fair

