Pumpkins After Dark

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Outdoor drive-thru Halloween event with 1,000s of hand-carved pumpkins and live carving demonstrations. Sep 17-Oct 9. Time entry. $39-$89 per.
Outdoor drive-thru Halloween event with 1,000s of hand-carved pumpkins and live carving demonstrations. Sep 17-Oct 9. Time entry. $39-$89 per car. Kids under 3 free. Country Heritage Park, 8560 Tremaine, Milton. https://pumpkinsafterdark.com
Event Price - $39-$89 per car
Location - Country Heritage Park, 8560 Tremaine, Milton