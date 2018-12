Punch Up: A Positive Space Comedy Night, with headliner Steph Tolev, co-hosted by Ievy Stamatov and Chanty Marostica. Sign-up spots available. 6-8 pm. Free.

LGBTQ-Positive, feminist, and free! Women/gnc folks prioritized. Includes raffle to raise money for The 519.

www.facebook.com/PunchUpComedyTO