Student-run comedy show for marginalized comedians to take a no-holds-barred approach to politics and perspectives. Featuring headliner Elvira Kurt, DJ Mausner, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Danish Anwar & host Sam Feldman. 9 pm. Pwyc, reserve ticket here.

100% of all proceeds gathered at the door will benefit LGBTOUT and their federal court case for LGBTQ2SIAA rights in post-secondary institutions.