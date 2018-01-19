Pundit
The Cat's Eye Pub & Lounge 150 Charles W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1K9
Student-run comedy show for marginalized comedians to take a no-holds-barred approach to politics and perspectives. Featuring headliner Elvira Kurt, DJ Mausner, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Danish Anwar & host Sam Feldman. 9 pm. Pwyc, reserve ticket here.
100% of all proceeds gathered at the door will benefit LGBTOUT and their federal court case for LGBTQ2SIAA rights in post-secondary institutions.
Info
Queer, Under $10
Stage
Comedy