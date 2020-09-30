PUP: This Livestream Sucks Ass

To celebrate our This Place Sucks Ass EP release, we are doing our FIRST EVER LIVESTREAM SHOW. It will be broadcast live from Sneaky Dee’s in Toronto, the little dirt-hole rock bar that we played 1,000 times when we were getting started. Friday, October 23 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. $13.

What can you expect from the livestream? Like most regular PUP shows, it’ll probably be a bit of a train wreck, which is really all part of the magic. We don’t know if it’ll be any good, but we do promise it will be weird and different from any livestream you’ve ever seen. Tickets at https://noonchorus.com/pup

facebook.com/events/958197908008951