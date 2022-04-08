Join Toronto-based artist Rajni Perera for an in-person discussion on “Puppet Show at the Wax Museum”, part of the exhibition Shary Boyle: Outside the Palace of Me. April 14 from 6-7 pm (doors 5:30 pm). $25. Gardiner Museum, 111 Queen’s Park. gardinermuseum.on.ca.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Rajni Perera was born in Sri Lanka in 1985 and lives and works in Toronto. She explores issues of hybridity, futurity, ancestorship, immigration identity/cultures, monsters, and dream worlds. All of these themes marry in a newly objectified realm of mythical symbioses.

In her work she seeks to open and reveal the dynamism of the icons and objects she creates, both scripturally existent, self-invented and externally defined. She creates a subversive aesthetic that counteracts antiquated, oppressive discourse, and acts as a restorative force through which people can move outdated, repressive modes of being towards reclaiming their power.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

A multi-sensory installation, Shary Boyle: Outside the Palace of Me explores how we see ourselves and each other through drawings, ceramic sculpture, life-sized automatons, two-way mirrors, coin-operated sculpture, and an interactive score.

Reimagining the museum as a collective performance space, Canadian visual artist and performer Shary Boyle mines histories of craft and obsolete technologies to connect our current realities to legacies of the past. Reversing the frame on her uncanny characters and their destabilized audience, she urges viewers to think critically about how we create both ourselves and the world we inhabit. Learn more