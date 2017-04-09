Pups For Pups Community Dog Fair
Colonel Samuel Smith Park 3145 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1L4
Event presented by students at Humber College. Activities for dog-loving families plus vendors and food trucks. Meet members of Toronto Police Dog Services and obedience training schools. Fundraiser for the Etobicoke Humane Society and Humber Scholarship Fund. 11 am-4 pm. Free.
Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
