Action Volunteers for Animals is part of this pet adoption drive. Cats and kittens are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed & de-fleaed. Feb 28-Mar 1, Fri 6-9 pm, Sat 9 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. Adoption fees: Cats (one year and older) $175; kittens (under 12 months) $200.

avacats.org/adopt // facebook.com/events/186181626034329