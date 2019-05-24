Push Back! Drive Forward! Progressive Advocacy Against Rising Injustice

This year's edition of the Law Union of Ontario's annual conference is a call to resist recent decisions at the provincial and federal levels that have corroded the laws and policies meant to safeguard the interests of people living in Ontario. Concerned lawyers, paralegals, activists and community members are invited to rally together and organize, agitate, and litigate in order to create pathways towards stronger communities and a more progressive Ontario.

Speakers include Eve Saint, Julian Falconer, Saron Gebresellassi, Karin Baqi, Desmond Cole and Anil Kapoor. The keynote will be delivered by Ruth Goba, the executive director of Ontario's newest Legal Aid Ontario-funded clinic, the Black Legal Action Centre.

May 24 & 25, see website for details and to register. Sliding scale/pwyc.