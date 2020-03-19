Push
Don Heights Unitarian Congregation 18 Wynford, suite 102, Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2
Screening of Fredrik Gertten's documentary that explores the concept of housing as a human right. This film follows Leilani Farha's quest to examine the scale and causes of the worldwide housing crisis and confront the corporate players turning housing into a commodity that can be bought and sold. 7 pm. Free.
Free
Film