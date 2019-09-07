Cabbagetown Festival presents a children's theatre show. Puss In Boots needs to help his master with a much-needed image makeover. Along the way he meets the King of Cabbagetown and his lovely daughter Princess Arianna and of course that green Ogre who lives in the Swamp.

Sep 7-8, Sat-Sun at noon, 1, 2, 3 and 4 pm (shows are 30 minutes long). $5.

fb.me/ctownpuss