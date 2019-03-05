Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures
Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario
This workshop, led by Esther Ignagni, Kim Collins, and Eliza Chandler, challenges participants to think about how spaces are designed. Participants are encouraged to raise questions, explore legal, ethical and social debates about social design. This event is free, wheelchair accessible and will have ASL interpreters. 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite
