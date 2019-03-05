Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures

to Google Calendar - Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures - 2019-03-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures - 2019-03-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures - 2019-03-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures - 2019-03-05 19:00:00

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

This workshop, led by Esther Ignagni, Kim Collins, and Eliza Chandler, challenges participants to think about how spaces are designed. Participants are encouraged to raise questions, explore legal, ethical and social debates about social design. This event is free, wheelchair accessible and will have ASL interpreters. 7-9 pm. Free. RSVP on eventbrite

facebook.com/events/2257588230953297

Info

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures - 2019-03-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures - 2019-03-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures - 2019-03-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Put On Your Pain Suit & Party! Designing Crip Futures - 2019-03-05 19:00:00