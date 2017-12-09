Putaparri and the Rain Makers

Film screening of an epic tale of cultural survival spanning twenty tumultuous years in the life of a Wangkajunka man from the Great Sandy Desert in the Kimberley. It is about an Aboriginal man living in Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia. The film maps out his ancestors' spiritual connection to the land and his family's continuing custodianship of it. 7 pm. Pwyc. vimeo.com/59551790