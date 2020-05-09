QE Trivia 006: My Favourite Trivia - Crime Time Edition
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Pop culture trivia is full of cruel intentions, outrageous and calculating criminals, seedy soundtracks, and miscellaneous mystery & intrigue.Hosted by Ari Xenarios & Arianne Tong (playfully known as 'The Aris'). We test your knowledge, senses, and pop culture savvy in 12 categories of movies, music and more. 8 pm. Pwyc. $5 suggested.
eventbrite.com/e/qe-trivia-006-my-favourite-trivia-crime-time-edition-pwyccamp-ooch-tickets-104244064804?aff=BlogTO
Info
