QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002

Google Calendar - QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002 - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002 - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002 - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002 - 2020-04-11 19:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

We're here to add a little spice to your quarantine! We test your knowledge, senses, and pop culture savvy in 3 rounds of movies, music, television and random general knowledge, feel good trivia! You are NOT obligated to pay for play :) BUT we are donating half of our proceeds this week to Glad Day Bookshop to assist queer artists and precarious workers in Toronto who have lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19. PWYC in support of Glad Day Bookshop's Emergency Fund. 7 pm. 

eventbrite.com/e/question-everything-trivia-quarantine-episode-002-online-pwyc-tickets-102011549290?aff=BlogTO

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Google Calendar - QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002 - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002 - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002 - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002 - 2020-04-11 19:00:00