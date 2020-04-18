QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 002

Pop culture trivia hosted by The Ari's that will uplift your lockdown! We've got film, music, television and brain teasers aplenty. This PWYC show will support StayWell charity to help subsidize living costs for health care professionals and patient families affected by COVID-19. 8 pm.

