QE Trivia: Quarantine Episode 004

Question Everything Trivia is Toronto's fastest growing trivia experience founded and hosted by Ari Xenarios & Arianne Tong (playfully known as 'The Aris'). We test your knowledge, senses, and pop culture savvy in 3 rounds of movies, music, television and random general knowledge, feel good trivia! we are donating half of our proceeds this week to Sistering 24H Drop In. Sistering is an organization that offers practical and emotional support to marginalized women and diverse trans people. 8 pm.

