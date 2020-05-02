QE Trivia: Throwback to the 90s

Get ready for a slammin' Saturday games night hosted by The Ari's. Throwbacks to the 90s dopest movies, music, television and more nostalgia heaven. PWYC in support of the Toronto Humane Society to help the animals and restore community services following COVID-19. Register your team in advance on Eventbrite for a chance to win an extra point. 8 pm.

eventbrite.com/e/103620098504