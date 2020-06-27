QE Trivia's Super Queer Pop Quiz – Pride Edition

We'll be quizzing you on everything loud & proud in pop culture, and we'll do it probably covered in glitter from head to toe! Hosted by Girl Ari and special guest comedian Dan Udy. Recruit a team and strut your stuff. June 27 at 8 pm ET. Pwyc. (We are donating half of our proceeds this week to the Across Boundaries, providing equitable, holistic mental health and addiction services for racialized* communities.)

