Pop culture trivia with attitude. Comedian Arianne Tong and trivia master Ari Xenarios host 12 games of movies, music  and more fun brain teasers. 8 pm. Pwyc in support of Amnesty International. 

eventbrite.com/e/qe-trivia-008-qet-til-infinity-pwyc-amnesty-international-tickets-106066622122?aff=NOW