Kong plays Radical Jewish Music from the likes of John Zorn, Masada, Hasidic New Wave, plus original compositions, mashing up traditional Ashkenazi-Jewish sounds (hasidic niggunim, klezmer, etc) with modern improvisations and textures. Followed by Selihot a special penitential prayers recited on the days leading up to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. 9 pm. $10-$15.