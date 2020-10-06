Myseum of Toronto presents a discussion about the significance of Chinatowns in our everyday life and the importance of archiving Asian-Canadians voices, in relation to the Tea Base and Myseum Quarantine Qapsule digital archive project. October 28 from 7-8 pm ET. Free.

Register online: eventbrite.ca/e/121741709731 (Should you have any trouble registering/accessing registration through Eventbrite please contact us at info@myseumoftoronto.com.)

www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/quarantine-qapsule-archiving-asian-canadian-stories