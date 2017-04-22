Quarter Century Celebration

to Google Calendar - Quarter Century Celebration - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Quarter Century Celebration - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Quarter Century Celebration - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - Quarter Century Celebration - 2017-04-22 14:00:00

El Convento Rico 750 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C4

The Latin music and drag bar celebrates 25 years with live performances on an open air stage. Featuring Courtney Act and Derrick Barry, Joée, Carlos Cruz, Natalie Castro, host Sofonda Cox and others, plus food vendors and artisan booths. 2-11 pm, in the parking lot opposite the club. Free.

Info

El Convento Rico 750 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C4 View Map

All Ages, Outdoor, Queer
Community Events, Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Quarter Century Celebration - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Quarter Century Celebration - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Quarter Century Celebration - 2017-04-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - Quarter Century Celebration - 2017-04-22 14:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print