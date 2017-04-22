Quarter Century Celebration
El Convento Rico 750 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C4
The Latin music and drag bar celebrates 25 years with live performances on an open air stage. Featuring Courtney Act and Derrick Barry, Joée, Carlos Cruz, Natalie Castro, host Sofonda Cox and others, plus food vendors and artisan booths. 2-11 pm, in the parking lot opposite the club. Free.
Info
All Ages, Outdoor, Queer
Community Events, Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge