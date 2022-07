Hugh’s Room Live concert. November 27 at 8 pm (doors 7 pm). $40. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West. showpass.com

Quartette is a Canadian country-folk group consisting of Cindy Church, Caitlin Hanford, Gwen Swick and Sylvia Tyson. Each of the four members also records as a solo artist in addition to their work as a group.