Queen, Eggs, & Glam is a not-for-profit fundraising event including brunch, drag show performances, feature cocktails, interactive games, fun activities, a raffle and a silent auction. All proceeds from this not-for-profit fundraising event will be split 50/50 between Fife House and the George Brown Foundation. 11 am-3 pm. $50-$60. facebook.com/queeneggsglam,

Tickets: universe.com/events/queen-eggs-glam-tickets-toronto-CZH5VN?ref=universe-discover&fbclid=IwAR06xqkGwlOI8_Z69tyOOJkI1UZei64rB1s6gNnD2BPSGd0SmEXEw-liuTE