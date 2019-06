The 160th running of the $1 million Queen’s Plate – first jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing. Besides horse racing, there's the Hats & Horseshoes party, live music by the Washboard Union & High Valley, fashion contests and more. Jun 28-29, Fri from 3 pm, Sat from 11 am. $15-$150.

woodbine.com/queensplate