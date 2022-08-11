Queen West Art Crawl 2022

The Queen West Art Crawl (QWAC) is a charitable corporation that drives a number of initiatives publicly benefiting artists and residents of Toronto through art, music, and multiculturalism, including a two-day multidisciplinary arts festival stretching along Queen Street West from Bathurst to Roncesvalles in Trinity Bellwoods Park in September of each year. QWAC has developed over the years into an inclusive arts and multicultural festival, while staying centred around its annual outdoor art exhibition.

QWAC will have an online component running Sep 19-25. The festival in the park takes place Sep 24-25 and will feature art exhibits, a kids’ zone, drag shows and live music by Wolf Saga, Reggaddiction, Ana Lia, Autorickshaw and more.